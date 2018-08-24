Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to inform the residence and motoring public of the temporary closure of Karibelle Road from 6:00am on Saturday 25th August, 2018 to 9:00pm Sunday 26th August, 2018.

This is to allow the Department of Infrastructure to undertake works on the metal grill near the Karibelle/La Pansee Intersection.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance. Motorists are asked to use the La Clery or La Pansee Road as an alternative.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works and road closure.