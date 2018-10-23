Don't Miss
Closure of Babonneau Secondary School

By Ministry of Education
October 23, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – Parents of students attending the Babonneau Secondary School are informed that due to repair works taking place at the school, students are asked to remain home on Wednesday October 24, 2018.

Parents are asked to stay tuned to the media for further announcements.

