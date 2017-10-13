(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to inform the residence and motoring public of the partial closure of Almondale Road on Sunday 15th October 2017 from 6am to 6am Monday 16th October 2017.

This is to allow the Department of Infrastructure to undertake road works near the Forestry Department.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance. Residence are asked to use the entrance near Lucian Country Life. All other commuters are encouraged to use the Morne Du Don/Balata Road.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works.