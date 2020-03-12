Don't Miss
Close to 70,000 have recovered from coronavirus since outbreak

March 12, 2020

(SNO)- While concerns continue to grow over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world, new data has shown that 68,000 people have recovered from the virus since the outbreak in China in late December last year.

The data which was released by Johns Hopkins University also shows that the number of positive cases worldwide has surpassed 127,000.

It shows that 4,700 people have died so far from the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that those who are infected typically show mild illness and recover in about two weeks, while those who experience a more severe illness could take up to six weeks to recover.

“The most commonly reported symptoms included fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, and most patients (80%) experienced mild illness,” WHO said. “Approximately 14 percent experienced severe disease and 5 percent were critically ill.”

According to WHO, early reports suggest the virus threatens people over the age of 60 with underlying health issues.

In China, where the outbreak began, 50,000, of the nearly 81,000 infected, recovered for the virus.

In Italy, which currently has more than 12,000 cases, there have been about 1,000 people who have recovered. More than 800 deaths have been reported in the country.

Experts say, contrary to some belief, getting infected with coronavirus is not a death sentence.

Headline News

