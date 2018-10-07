Close to 100 dogs sterilized on Barbuda

(PRESS RELEASE) — Thanks to a recently held mega spay/neuter clinic, 98 dogs have been sterilized on the island of Barbuda. This will significantly reduce the problem of unwanted puppies.

For the past few days, in collaboration with the Antigua & Barbuda Humane Society and the Barbuda Council’s Kendra Beazer, a U.S. organisation known as Animal Balance has been conducting a spay & neuter clinic for dogs in Barbuda.

The 98 dogs have also been microchipped and licensed in accordance with the Dogs Registration & Control Act. This is a great step forward in dog population control on the island and all participants are to be commended.

The Antigua & Barbuda Humane Society being responsible for the registration process under the Act, sent Humane Society Field Officer Carol-Faye George to Barbuda on day one of the clinic in order to handle the initial registrations and to instruct Animal Balance volunteers with respect to the required licensing procedures.

In consideration of the many hardships caused by Hurricane Irma, the Government of Antigua & Barbuda has waived the initial licence fee for Barbudan dog owners.

In Antigua, both the Humane Society and Antigua Spay Neuter Clinic hold regular low-cost spay/neuter clinics and the Humane Society holds Mega Clinics sponsored by the Caribbean Spay Neuter organisation but this is the first time the opportunity has been offered in Barbuda.

The Humane Society is grateful to the Animal Balance organisation and their volunteers for their work and to the Government of Antigua & Barbuda for the various permissions and waivers that made the clinic possible.