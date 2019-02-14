Clean-up campaign in Balata on Saturday

(SNO) — Balata will be the scene of the next “Keep Saint Lucia Green & Clean” campaign organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Saint Lucia Office in collaboration with Greening the Caribbean and the Peace Corps.

The first campaign was carried out in the Choc area and the second campaign, in Balata — the target community for the entire February — will begin this Saturday, February 16 at 8 a.m, according to a press release.

Glen Lake, corporate communication and public relations representative with the JICA Saint Lucia Office, said in the release, that participation in the Choc activity was good.

Keeping up with the momentum started with the first campaign in Choc, everyone is invited to the Balata activity, the release states.

“We are in phase two of this joint venture for 2019 with Greening the Caribbean and the Peace Corps,” he explained. “We had a good turn-out in January, but I know that we can do better.”

He said that it is time all Saint Lucians play their role in the betterment of their communities.

“All are welcome and we look forward to seeing a lot of persons on Saturday,” Lake said.

JICA Saint Lucia is a government agency that supplies technical expertise, training courses, loans and grants, and volunteer aid through bi-lateral agreements between Saint Lucia and Japan.

Lake had said in a previous release that JICA Saint Lucia and Greening in the Caribbean have always played an active role in keeping the community clean through their various clean-up campaigns, year-round.

“This year will be no different, as a special effort has been taken to start off the year with a speedy momentum,” he stated.