City Police Dept. intensifies training

By Castries City Council

(PRESS RELEASE) — The City Police Department has intensified training and development in an effort to better serve members of the public.

Last week, city police officers concluded training and lectures on searching, case file compilation, care custody, prisoner rights and ticketing offences.

The training was facilitated by Mr. Foster Chiquot of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force (RSLPF). This was preceded by a three-day training programme on effective communication conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mayor Peterson D. Francis said the objective is continuous training and development of City police officers to meet the high demands of the job.

“I am hoping that members of the public will see the difference and effectiveness of the City Police Department.”

“We see the trend where our people are affected by the lawlessness and transgressions committed by a selected few. With the wide-ranging and ongoing training, the City Police will be better prepared to deal with any situation. An officer is first and foremost a representative of their community and by constantly providing high-level training, every aspect of that training can be applied to be effective. We must understand and appreciate how critical the job of a law enforcement officer is. Every component of the training deals with the community and therefore, the community’s contribution to police work is also a crucial component of preventing and solving crime,” Mayor Francis added.