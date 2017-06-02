Ciceron man’s living condition “worse than an animal”; residents call on MoH for help

Buckets overflowing with human faeces and urine. Heaps of garbage.
This is the description of the living conditions of a man in Monkey Town, Ciceron, Castries.
Residents have alleged that the man, whom they call Wayne Jean, is “mentally disturbed” and has been living there, in a wooden hut, for many years. They believe Jean is in his 40’s.
One resident, Chris James, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the man lives at the back of his home, allegedly on land belonging to someone else.
James said his neighbour’s unsanitary living conditions is a health hazard to his family. He claimed that the authorities are aware of the situation but appear not to care.
“Can you imagine someone living in this condition? This is to the back of my home in Ciceron,” he said.
“I’ve been seeking help for years now from the Ministry of Health (MoH). This is the place where a mentally disturbed man is dwelling. This guy has these five gallon paint buckets overflowing with human excrete. This is a very unhealthy environment for my family,” James added.
Residents alleged that the man has been living in the area for about 20 years but his living conditions started to deteriorate in 2002.
They also alleged that an employee from the Ministry of the Health, who is living in Ciceron, is aware of the issue.
“I’m tired of reporting this situation with no avail. I just don’t understand. Is there any Ministry of Health who actually care about the health of others in St. Lucia?” James asked. “I need some help before my family gets sick.”
Residents are also asking about the man’s family.
“Do they they really care about him? … If they really care about him wouldn’t they help him out of his situation?” one resident asked.
“This man is living in conditions worse than an animal,” another resident remarked.
What a cry baby. I live way worse than that and do you see me running to the MOH or SL news online. If you ask me he's got a good thing going. People today want everything handed to them. SMH.
What to expect,most of these government workers for social ministries like health and education are just sitting comfortably in their nice AC offices, gossiping whole day whilst the youth and elderly of this nation are suffering, they getting monthly salaries and really for what....
That's so disgusting just looking at these pictures far less if we were to see the actual place😷😷
If it's affecting you clean it.
What a sight this makes me feel to vomit.20 years of a human being living in this shit mudd and nobody cares, but the whole village knew.Not one good sarmaritan stood up,and i mean one has to be mental or sick physically to live in this condition.This is a 40 somthing old man young in age and body somthing wrong.people say where is his familya whole lot of us think that families took an oath to take care of us or its obligated for them to take care of their love ones to the end its not going to happen that way always especially when there is no monies to gain.This man has nothing to give nobody wants him so reality sucks.Now if a minister from the ministry of healyh is loving in the area nrar by,isn't it one of her or his role to walk,payrol their community to mingle and get acquainted with the people of the community to know whats going on with the people.Aren't we suppose to be our brothers keeper.The authorities need to take action this man is livong in filth deteriating he needs out.
Is there a home for people in that condition?
Im asking cause I don't Live on the island .I left there 27 yrs ago right after high school ....Corinth class of 1990.
That's a very sad situation
This is filf I feel bad for the man .the ministry of health seems like they dont about nothing in st Lucia.they only care about their money and not peoples rights and respects. We need dignity in st Lucia for crying out loud. This is absurd!!!
We should not judge we should try to help the situation
Sometimes strangers are more kinder than one's own flesh and blood, lately that's been a proven fact on this little island.
I'm not rich but my young teenage daughter saved her allowances for the past four years and just yesterday said she would like to use it this summer to deliver a hot meal to the poor and homeless.
My grandmother used to say one mother's cry is all mother's cry, it's high time we start to bear one another burden.
If this man has been there , in that condition for so many years why it's only now it's a hazard to you and your family? Do I sense a little bit of politics in the matter, cause you waited until now to call the health minister
Honestly mental or not some people just nasty
I know a lady who is not mental. She lives with her two sons. Trust me all they do is play video games everyday, all day
.ttgey kept their hose so dirty, and their yard
I tried helping numerous times by cleaning there myself they do the same thing again
They have dogs bringing dirty diapers and garbage home. The used to poop in plastic bags and collect it in a big garbage bag because they were too lay to unclog their toilet full of poop
There was garbage all inside their house and it stank. So honestly some ppl just nasty
OUR SOCIAL SERVICES ARE MESSED UP!!
What social services? You mean the one that functions ONLY on the assumption that all men are pigs and should be treated like animals, and that they are all deadbeat dads whose only purpose is to provide financially for their children (and rightfully so), but that's the end of their involvement? You mean the Social Services that show up only after a child is dead or severely damaged psychologically or otherwise, even though they received many reports of abuse before? You mean the social services that on tv promise assistance but behind the scenes avoid the hurting because it takes too much work and initiative from them to work with people who have been hurt, abused, traumatized or damaged? What Social Services? You mean the reactionary group that sits in the air-conditioned building near KFC and for them every day is a picnic, and dare you come in for services and they tag team you and complain that you want them to perform miracles? You mean that Social Services group? cha!! Actors and actresses in their own self-delusion.
so where is the man's family
Good question!