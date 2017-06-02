Ciceron man’s living condition “worse than an animal”; residents call on MoH for help

Buckets overflowing with human faeces and urine. Heaps of garbage.

This is the description of the living conditions of a man in Monkey Town, Ciceron, Castries.

Residents have alleged that the man, whom they call Wayne Jean, is “mentally disturbed” and has been living there, in a wooden hut, for many years. They believe Jean is in his 40’s.

One resident, Chris James, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the man lives at the back of his home, allegedly on land belonging to someone else.

James said his neighbour’s unsanitary living conditions is a health hazard to his family. He claimed that the authorities are aware of the situation but appear not to care.

“Can you imagine someone living in this condition? This is to the back of my home in Ciceron,” he said.

“I’ve been seeking help for years now from the Ministry of Health (MoH). This is the place where a mentally disturbed man is dwelling. This guy has these five gallon paint buckets overflowing with human excrete. This is a very unhealthy environment for my family,” James added.

Residents alleged that the man has been living in the area for about 20 years but his living conditions started to deteriorate in 2002.

They also alleged that an employee from the Ministry of the Health, who is living in Ciceron, is aware of the issue.

“I’m tired of reporting this situation with no avail. I just don’t understand. Is there any Ministry of Health who actually care about the health of others in St. Lucia?” James asked. “I need some help before my family gets sick.”

Residents are also asking about the man’s family.

“Do they they really care about him? … If they really care about him wouldn’t they help him out of his situation?” one resident asked.

“This man is living in conditions worse than an animal,” another resident remarked.





