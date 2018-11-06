Church leader in Saint Lucia against marijuana legalization

Share This On:

(SNO) — Church leaders in Saint Lucia are coming out strongly against the controversial issue of legalizing marijuana on the island.

Many countries around the world have either legalized the herb or discussing ways of making it more available for public consumption, but the idea is not clicking with religious leaders here.

Pastor Seth Ampadu believes that if the weed is legalized, abuse is imminent.

“When we begin to legalize it, what is going to happen is that it will open the floodgate for abuse,” he said in an interview with MBC Television. “And when that happens are we prepared to be able to deal with that?”

He stated that those who are pushing for marijuana legalization are thinking of the monetary aspect of the matter.

“But have they thought of the social side of it? The effect, the negative, long-term negative effect that will bring to the society?” he argued.

Ampadu has reservations even if the weed was legalized strictly for medical purposes.

“If it is only for medical purpose, how can you know it is used only for medical purposes?” he questioned.

As the marijuana debate continues, Andre Decaires of the Cannabis Movement in Saint Lucia believes that there should be no jail sentences for small quantities of marijuana.

“You can charge somebody and fine the person for their indiscretions for breaking the law but nobody goes to jail …” he said.

Recently National Security Minister Hermangild Francis supported the legalization of the herb in Saint Lucia.