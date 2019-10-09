Chris Gayle says he does not support any political party in Guyana

— Jamaica Tallawahs opener Chris Gayle on Tuesday cleared the air on his recent visit to Linden in the company of party members of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

T20’s biggest global star was in Guyana for the Tallawahs final game of the Hero CPL 2019 against the unbeaten hosts Guyana Amazon Warriors.

On Saturday, photos surfaced on social media with the left-hander accompanying party officials on a walkabout in the Mining Town. Those images went viral, with many persons insinuating that the 40-year-old may have allegiance to the party.

Below is the full statement issued by Gayle:

“I, Christopher Gayle, would like to make it very clear that I in no way, manner or form endorse or support any individual or political party in Guyana. I have noted the many Social Media comments in relation to my recent presence in Linden and I wish to set the record. I was invited to Linden to participate in a community outreach. As a sports personality, I relish the opportunity to meet with my fans and also to reach out to any community under the neutral banner of sports. I am apolitical of any political commitment and strongly condemn attempts to tarnish my brand and personality.”

During his stay in Guyana, Gayle also hosted his birthday party dubbed ’40 Shades of Gayle’ and visited the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, interacting with the students and making a donation to that entity.

