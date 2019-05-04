Chris Gayle returns to Jamaica Tallawahs for 2019 CPL

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — West Indies star Chris Gayle along with the Jamaica Tallawahs have returned to Kingston for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Gayle, named one of the best cricketers in the world, especially in the shorter T20 version, has signed for the Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming season.

He led Jamaica to two titles in 2013 and 2016 but has since been representing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, where he captained them to the playoffs in successive years while making the finals in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Tallawahs have resettled in Jamaica and will be playing five home games in Kingston. Last year they played three games in Florida, USA and two in Jamaica, which irked many Jamaicans.

BELOW IS THE OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE FROM JAMAICA TALLAWAHS

The leading T20 batsman of all time, Gayle is the only player with more that 10,000 runs in the format. He is the leading CPL run scorer with 2111 runs and has scored three CPL hundreds, all of those for the Tallawahs.

The Tallawahs will be playing five home games in Jamaica during the 2019 season giving the fans at Sabina Park the chance to see Gayle in action on his home ground. This year’s Hero CPL will take place between September 4 to October 12.

The rest of the Tallawahs squad will be decided at the Hero CPL Players Draft which takes place on May 22.

Jefferson Miller, COO of the Jamaica Tallawahs, said: “We are delighted to have Chris playing for his home team for the 2019 season. There is no bigger name in Twenty20 cricket, and we can’t wait for him to arrive and make the Jamaican fans proud. We are looking forward to Chris being a big part of our push for a third CPL title.”

