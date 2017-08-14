Chopping victim recovering: “We don’t have to change pampers for him” anymore, says father

The father of the young man of Vieux-Fort who was severely injured during a brutal attack by a group of men just over a month ago, said his son is recovering nicely.

“Right now we don’t have to change pampers for him, nor take him to the toilet or bathroom… He does that all by himself,” Elias Batchoo told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

Nerius Batchoo, 21, of St. Jude Highway was on July 12 chopped on his head with a cutlass which split his skull resulting in bleeding in his brain. He has been in and out of the Tapion hospital and St. Jude hospital several times before being sent at his home to recover.

According to his father, his family was very concerned about his survival when a doctor told them that he can’t give them the assurance that his son would survive.

One man was charged with attempting murder and another who was part of the group who accosted Batchoo was charged with damage to property.

“Now he is speaking, walking and eating…and his mind is functioning better,”a delighted Batchoo said.

He however added that his son can’t shift his toes in his right leg.

According to Batchoo, the entire family is happy that his son is recovering and is hoping that such an incident does not reoccur.

“We prayed so much for him…” he said.

Batchoo said after being discharged from hospital, he spoke to his son about his behaviour and the men with whom he associates with, and he promised him that he will change his behaviour.

“I hope he does so…” Batchoo said.

According to Batchoo, who does not live with his son‘s mother, parents need to keep a close relationship with their children even though they have broken up.

“Children need to behave themselves… but parents also have an important role to play in the lives of their children.” he said.