(SNO) – A man sustained an injury as a result of a chopping incident in Marchand, according to reports.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Johann Hall.

Castries ambulance responded to the call at 4:50 p.m. on Monday, August 13.

Hall was transported to Victoria Hospital after sustaining a chop wound to his left hand.

The circumstances surrounding the incident was not immediately clear.