Choiseul Secondary wins the Junior Achievement Dash Colour Run Inc. Innovation Camp

(PRESS RELEASE) – Junior Achievement (JA) St Lucia, once again provided a platform for students of the JA Economics for Success (E4S) program to unleash their creativity and problem-solving skills at the DASH Colour Run Inc. Innovation Camp held on Thursday March 12, 2020.

Junior Achievement St. Lucia is this year’s beneficiary of the proceeds from DASH Independence Colour Run 2020 and is the new title sponsor for the Innovation Camp.

The Innovation Camp offers an experiential learning environment for students based on real-life business situations. The Camp comes at a time when innovation is driving the world; enabling the youth to understand the importance of it and how they can apply the design thinking process to solve problems.

Forty Nine (49) students accompanied by the JA Teacher Advisors representing Corinth, Stanley Jon Odlum Memorial, St Joseph’s Convent, Choiseul, Castries Comprehensive, Beanfield and Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary Schools respectively, were in attendance at the Union Orchid Farm. The day began with an ice breaker presented by Ms. Robberta Rose, Dash Director and with support from mentors from the corporate sector, government and other DASH Directors, participants were engaged in six (6) intense hours of team work, networking and discussions to find a solution to the challenge presented by DASH Colour Run Inc. and to pitch before a 3 member panel of adjudicators.

The partnership was conceptualized in December 2019, when DASH Colour Run Inc. directors initiated dialogue with Junior Achievement Executive Director, Ms. Agnella Joseph to explore possible support and collaboration. Following the discussions both parties unanimously agreed that the organizations’ pillars were similarly aligned, with DASH Colour Run Inc., confirming their support as the Title sponsor of the 2020 E4S Innovation Camp as well as Junior Achievement being the recipient of the proceeds of the 2020 DASH Color Run.

DASH Independence Colour Run is a healthy fun run/walk held annually, which encourages the celebration of true national pride through the promotion of health/wellness and empowerment of the youth. Over the last five years, the organization has donated proceeds from the Independence Colour Run, garnered the much needed awareness and support from corporate entities for the Child Development and Guidance Centre, a non-profit organization providing comprehensive developmental assessments, early intervention and therapeutic services for children with special needs and disabilities.

As the title sponsor, the organization was responsible to present the challenge, provide mentorship and to be part of the jury panel at the Camp.

DASH 2020 IC Challenge Presented: ” Focusing on single use plastic waste generated because of events and activities, suggest possible solutions that can be adapted by event planners to include but not limited to:

1. Finding value in single use plastic waste in Saint Lucia

2. Lessening single use plastic waste in Saint Lucia

3. Sustainably disposing of the use of single-use plastics”

Choiseul Secondary School emerged winners of the competition with their CH.S.S Planet Savers.

JA St Lucia thank all schools, teachers, mentors for their participation and extends congratulations to Choiseul Secondary School team members and Teacher Advisor Ms. Shirley James on winning the 2020 JA – DASH Innovation Camp. Ms. Mindy Chicot, Consultant and JA Alumni served as mentor to the team.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we express our sincerest gratitude to the Directors of DASH Colour Run Inc. for their involvement and taking the lead on 2020 Innovation Camp and take this opportunity to congratulate the team on the successful 6th edition of the DASH Independence Colour Run. Thanks to Renwick & Company, Ernst & Young, The Cell, KFC, Massy Stores, Calabash TV, Belfund, Savings Banks Foundation for International Corporation and all Mentors and volunteers in making the 2020 Junior Achievement-DASH Colour Run Inc. Innovation Camp a success.

