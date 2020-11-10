Choiseul/Saltibus MP: ‘Do not to let your guard down’ with COVID-19

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Member of Parliament (MP) for Choiseul/Saltibus, Bradley Felix, has urged his constituents to “not let their guard down” in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Saint Lucia.

In a video statement on his official Facebook page on Monday, Felix said many of the recent COVID-19 cases have been described as asymptomatic, meaning that the individuals show no signs of illness. This means, he said, that many could be unknowingly carrying the disease.

“As a community, we are well known for our sociability but by no means should we allow

our natural disposition to let our guards down,” he said.

He added: “As a community, I know that there is a temptation to gather at bars, at restaurants, at family events and so on. However, we must make the sacrifice for the good of everyone.”

Here is his full written statement as well as the video below it: “My fellow constituents of Choiseul/Saltibus. By now we would have come to the realization that our community is not immune to the deadly scourge of the coronavirus.

"Many of the recent cases have been described as asymptomatic, meaning that the individual shows no signs of illness. Fortunately, they were identified through the contact tracing process.

“It, therefore, means that many could be unknowingly carrying the disease. While it may not be life-threatening to all we must think of how we can affect the many of us with compromised immunities and pre-existing conditions.

“The protocols issued by the health authorities are simple and straightforward: wear your mask, especially in public; sanitize often, wash your hands, maintaining social distancing.

“I call on employers where possible to please allow your employees to work from home. As a community, I know that there is a temptation to gather at bars, at restaurants, at family events and so on. However, we must make the sacrifice for the good of everyone. This is not the time to speculate on which community or who has been affected. I encourage all to be safe. We must remain united to beat this problem. I thank you.”

