Choiseul man found dead was accused of having sex with animals

Share This On:

Pin +1 281 Shares

A man who was found dead in the bushes of Roblot, Choiseul this afternoon (May 31) was in the past accused of bestiality and rape, according to numerous residents who spoke to St. Lucia News Online.

The body of Vincent Wilfred, who was reported to be in his 50s, was found hanging from a tree by a relative, around 2 p.m.

As soon as news broke of the incident, St. Lucia News Online received numerous reports that the deceased, popularly known as ‘Cakes’, had been accused by person(s) in the community of sleeping with their animals. It is also alleged that he was recently accused of raping a woman in the community.

Efforts to contact his relatives about the allegations have so far proved futile and a senior Choiseul police official, when contacted, said the police is “not privy to such information at this time”.

One resident told St. Lucia News Online that Wilfred was accused of sleeping with two sheep “about three months ago” and that one of his relatives had to pay the owner of the animals.

“It would be hypocritical of anyone to pretend that he was not accused of sexing the animals. Everybody in Choiseul knows about those rumours. The poor jab probably killed himself because of the rumours,” the resident said.

Wilfred was reportedly not financially stable and did gardening and odd jobs to survive.

Another resident told our newsroom that Wilfred “had problems” and was accused of having sex with animals.

“People used to give him lots of jokes about those things but he didn’t care, but the pressure was too much

The same resident said that a relative was advised to bring Wilfred to a doctor to “see whether he is right in the head”.

“That same sheep he had sex with, the owner sold it to a butcher,” the resident added.

Though Wilfred’s death is being investigated as a suspected suicide until a post-mortem, several people are wondering if the allegations of bestiality and rape could have led to his demise.

( 3 ) ( 6 )