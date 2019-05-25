Choiseul dump Soufrière in SPL T20 opener

Share This On:

Choiseul Craft Masters picked up the 2019 Digicel Saint Lucia Premier League pretty much where they left off 2018. Dominating.

Craft Masters thrashed Soufrière Stumpers by a massive nine wickets to open the domestic Twenty20 season at the Philip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort.

The Choiseul franchise lost just one wicket, that of Junior Henry for two, in their chase of 141 for victory. They ended on 146/1, needing a mere 12 overs. Man of the Match Jason Simon used just 46 balls to finish unbeaten on 75, the 29-year-old having hit 12 boundaries, and one maximum. Christian Charlery was also unbeaten on 43, requiring a mere 25 balls for a strike rate of 172.00, thanks to five sixes.

Soufrière compiled 140-6. getting off to a decent start through Tennesy Hippolyte. Hippolyte made 34 (24 balls, 3×4, 2×6) before he retired hurt. Keither Prosper helped restore the innings with a knock of 35 (34 balls, 4×4 1×6) before getting out.

Although they only took three wickets between them, Clem St. Rose and Alvinus Simon were extremely economical with the ball for Choiseul. St. Rose gave up only 16 runs and took two wickets. Simon conceded a mere 11 and took one wicket.

Following that thrilling start, SPL T20 continues with South Castries Lions against Mon Repos Pioneers, and Vieux Fort North Raiders versus Gros Islet Knights at the PMG.

