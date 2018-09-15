Choiseul centenarian passes away

(SNO) – Anne Marie Regina Joseph, who celebrated her 108th birthday last June 23, has died.

Mary Antoine told St. Lucia News Online that her mother, also known as ‘Nenem’, passed away Saturday afternoon, Sept. 15.

Joseph was originally from Belle-Vue, Choiseul but lived at the Morne in Castries with her daughter.

Earlier this year, a birthday greeting submitted to St. Lucia News Online from the Thomas, Obeius, La Force and Mathurin, read: “108 and still strong! For God is good, His loving kindness endures forever, and His faithfulness extends to all generations Psalm 100:5. Congratulations on the celebrations of your special day. May your birthday be filled with sunshine, laughter, and good friends. And may God’s blessings fall upon you in great abundance. HAPPY BIRTHDAY NENEM!”

St. Lucia News Online sends it condolences to the family of Anne Marie Regina Joseph.