Choc Housing Development underway

(GIS) — The Government of Saint Lucia has planned a housing project in Choc.

The Choc Housing Development is among 11 sites across the island earmarked to be sustainably developed to help increase Saint Lucia’s housing stock, with three tiers of model housing communities: subsidized, middle, and luxury houses.

A sod-turning ceremony was held on-site of the new Choc Housing Development on May 28, officially placing 211 lots on the market.

“This is the first public-private partnership for the National Housing Corporation. The NHC has partnered with Fresh Start Construction Limited for the development of the Choc Lands and Housing Project in Saint Lucia,” said Chairman of the NHC, Rufinus Jn Baptiste.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Development, Claudius Emmanuel, the development will not only provide much needed housing for the citizenry of the country but will also make available strategic commercial space to foster commercial activities which will help boost Saint Lucia’s economy.

Honourable Stephenson King wore two hats at the event, one as parliamentary representative for the area and also as minister for infrastructure.

“I look forward to seeing quality utility services being installed, a quality road network and at the end of the day a quality housing development that I, as parliamentary representative, can inherit and boast about,” he said.

Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation Honourable Guy Joseph, said: “I want that as many Saint Lucians—whether in the upper, middle or lower level of income—will all have the opportunity to own a house and land or an apartment in a development complex where it is more affordable,” the housing minister said. “I look forward to our financial institutions continuing to support our efforts; as I would like to see more of our young people investing in land in our country.”

Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet spoke about the many opportunities on the various housing development projects for employment for small contractors and tradesmen amidst the COVID-19 challenges. He also reiterated the benefits to Saint Lucians who can now purchase lots and be part of the broader vision of developing the Choc area into a commercial hub.

Said the prime minister: “The medium-term goal which will enhance the value of the land significantly is going to be the new north-south highway. The development of a highway from Daren Sammy Stadium to the south will cause this area to become a major nerve centre.”

The 211 gently sloping lots range from 5,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet and are fully equipped with amenities for running water and electricity. Phase two of the project will include 40 commercial lots.

