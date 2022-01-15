The Government of Saint Lucia has decided to return to the plans, abandoned by the last administration, for the Castries-Gros Islet 4-lane Highway.

That’s according to Gros Islet MP Kenson Casimir, who says the government has decided to revive the project, from the Choc Bridge to Rodney Bay.

The project will be financed by the Kuwaiti Fund, the original backers of the project. The Kuwaiti Fund, established in 1961, is the first aid agency in the world to be by created by a developing country.

The last administration had bungled the original funding agreement for the project by making unacceptable requests, after plans for the project had been completed by the previous Labour Administration.

The project, which included overhead crossings erected at four points between the Vigie Airport Roundabout and Choc, was eventually stopped upon the previous Allen Chastanet administration taking office in June 2016.

According to Casimir, the project will see a return to the plan for a four-lane highway to ease the daily congestion caused by roadside repairs and unfinished roundabouts at Rodney Bay.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre was Infrastructure Minister at the time the original contract was negotiated with the Kuwaitis. The current Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King, will be overseeing the reinstatement of the project.