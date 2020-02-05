Chinese official in Dominica says no need to panic over coronavirus outbreak

SNO – Chinese charge d’affaires to Dominica, Luo Songtao, has said there is no need to panic over the outbreak of the coronavirus, which is now gripping the world.

He admitted that the situation is challenging but expressed determination that his country, where the outbreak originated, will win the battle.

“There is no need to panic,” Songtao said at a press conference in Dominica on Tuesday. “We are confident that we will win the battle. We have taken extraordinary measures… we have full determination, confidence and capability to win this fight against the epidemic.”

Saint Lucia does not have diplomatic relations with China but the Asian country has a close relationship with Dominica and has a large embassy there.

Songtao said the situation is challenging with 20,000 confirmed cases of the virus in China but the country has the advantages and experience to combat it.

“But with China’s institutional advantages and previous useful experience, and with the strong scientific, technological and material foundation accumulated over the past 70 years, we have full determination, confidence and capability to win this fight against the epidemic,” he said. “The measures taken by China are showing positive effects.”

The Chinese official said the prevention and control of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is the most important and urgent task for the Chinese government since we always put lives and health security first.

“Under the direct leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has put in place a nationwide mechanism and taken the most comprehensive and rigorous measures to contain and mitigate the outbreak, many of them go well beyond the requirements of the International Health Regulations,” he stated.

Songtao said all of China is in action in an effort to save lives and curb the spread of virus.

“By doing so, China is not only protecting the health of its people, but also that of people around the world,” he remarked.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 492 people worldwide, the majority of which are in China, and infected more than 24,500 people across 25 countries.

