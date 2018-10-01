Chinese Navy Hospital Ship assists 600 patients daily in Venezuela

(PRENSA LATINA) — The Navy hospital ship Peace Ark (Arca de la Paz) treats more than 600 Venezuelan patients each day as part of the health operation it is carrying out in Venezuela.

In this regard, the director of the ship, Zhan Cong Xin, has reported that more than three thousand patients had received assistance from medical specialists since the dock at the Venezuelan port.

Zhan added that more than 1,900 tests were carried out, including ultrasounds, tomography, X-rays, laboratory and others, as well as more than 20 surgical operations and 27 hospitalizations.

The Ark of Peace will sail next Saturday to the island of Granada, the 39th nation to be visited. The ship arrived in La Guaira port on Sept. 22 to provide medical assistance to the population, including 1,200 Colombians living in Venezuela as part of a joint operation with the Bolivarian National Armed Force.

This is a ship for peace, which confirms how diplomacy is done in the world, with concrete actions of cooperation and not raising the voices of war, said Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino during the reception.

The Minister also informed that the presence of the ship is included in the agreements of the recent state visit made by President Nicolas Maduro to China.

The ship has 500 beds, 35 intensive care units, 12 operating rooms with capacity for 60 major surgeries daily. Its equipment includes cardiology, gynecology, dentistry, ophthalmology, pediatrics and internal medicine, among others.