Chinese museum yanks racist exhibit

(NEW YORK POST) – A Chinese museum was forced to yank an exhibit comparing Africans to animals — when critics pointed out how “astonishingly offensive” it was, according to reports Friday.

The tone-deaf photo series features images of people and animals — including a young boy next to howling chimpanzee, according to ChannelNews Asia.

Dozens of the photos were removed from the showcase, “This is Africa” at Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, after a video of it emerged online and viewers complained.

“[This is] an astonishingly offensive exhibit,” The Shanghaist website blasted.

Others bashed it for spreading stereotypes about African people.

“China put pictures of a particular race next to wild animals why? Are they the only race to [be] impoverished looking,” wrote one Nigerian Instagram user, Edward E. Duke.

Even as outrage grew, the country’s main social media messaging service was forced to apologize for automatically translating the term “black foreigner” into the n-word, the Washington Post reported.

The company, Wechat, released a statement saying the word “hei laowei” had been translated by bot.

“We’re very sorry for the inappropriate translation,” a WeChat spokesperson told the Sixth Tone website. “After receiving users’ feedback, we immediately fixed the problem.”

The photographer behind the exhibit, Yu Huiping, claimed the photos offer a peek at “primitive life” in Africa by juxtaposing humans with nature, according to Shanghaist. He has visited Africa more than 20 times over the past decade.

Other photos in the series include an African man bearing his teeth next to a lion. An elderly man is also shown next to a monkey.

Before viewers complained about the photos, the president of the prestigious China Photographic Publishing House, praised the photographer for “capturing the vitality of primitive life,” in a since-deleted social media post, according to the Washington Post.

Africans face blatant racism in China, according to the paper. Last year, a Chinese detergent TV commercial showed an African man being transformed by a washing machine into a fresh-faced Chinese man, sparking international outrage.