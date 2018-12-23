Don't Miss
Chinese accused of forcing out Barbados contractors

By Nation News
December 23, 2018

The only building at Sam Lord’s Castle where substantial construction has taken place. (Picture by Maria Bradshaw/Nation News.)

(NATION NEWS) — Disputes between the Chinese and local contractors at Wyndham Sam Lord’s Castle Resort are threatening to stall construction of the multimillion-dollar hotel.

Reliable sources have told THE NATION local contractors do not feel as if they are getting the royal treatment by the Chinese, and many of them have either pulled out or are refusing to work on the project.

It is understood that disputes have arisen over differences in building techniques, culture, ethics and even payment. NATION investigations revealed that at least two major local contractors are owed millions of dollars and are involved in arbitration.

So serious was the situation that a source said China National Complete Plant Import & Export Corporation, the Chinese contractor, has applied to the Immigration Department to bring in more Chinese workers. (MB)

