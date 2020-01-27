China using HIV drugs to treat deadly coronavirus

Share This On:
(NEW YORK POST) – China is using HIV drugs to treat the deadly coronavirus as experts search for a cure, according to a report.
Beijing officials with China’s National Health Commission said two drugs used to combat HIV are being recommended to treat pneumonia symptoms from the virus, Bloomberg reported.
Patients are being advised to take tablets of lopinavir and Ritonavir twice a day, the outlet reported.
Health officials said there’s no known cure for the flu-like illness, but scientists are racing to figure out a vaccine.
The US National Institute of Health is researching the genetic code of the virus and hoping to begin human trials for a potential vaccine in three months.
The new coronavirus strain originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has killed at least 56 people as of Sunday.
More International News Stories
- Trump administration steps up scrutiny of pregnant visa applicants January 27, 2020
- Brazil: 30 dead, 3,500 displaced January 27, 2020
- Finally, a way to accurately count Carib nationals in US January 27, 2020
- Prostate overtakes breast as ‘most common cancer’ January 27, 2020
- Calls for ‘virginity repair’ surgery to be banned January 27, 2020
- Husband of Christina Mauser, victim in Kobe Bryant crash, speaks out January 27, 2020
- UK introduces new fast-track visa to attract scientists January 27, 2020
- Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers January 27, 2020
- Canada announces two China virus cases, a husband and wife January 27, 2020