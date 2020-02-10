China says 8.2 percent of its coronavirus patients are cured

(NEW YORK POST) – China claims that several thousand residents have already recovered from the coronavirus since the outbreak swept the nation.

The country’s National Health Commission said 8.2 percent of patients with the virus, or about 3,000 people, on China’s mainland have been cured since the epidemic originated in the city of Wuhan, where it was first reported in late December, CNN reported.

Wuhan has had 6.1 percent of its patients cured so far, the outlet reported.

There are currently 40,171 confirmed cases on China’s mainland and reports of 908 deaths.

The health agency had said Jan. 27 that only 1.3 percent of cases had been deemed cured.

NHC spokesman Mi Feng didn’t elaborate on what treatment measures were used to tackle the virus.

But Mi announced that the World Health Organization was sending a group to China to work on ideas to stop the spread of the virus, the outlet reported.

