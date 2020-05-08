Don't Miss

China reports one new virus case

May 8, 2020

(AP) — China reported one new coronavirus case Friday and 16 additional positive tests for people not showing symptoms.

No new deaths were reported. There are 260 people who remain hospitalized because of the virus and 890 under isolation as suspected cases or after testing positive without showing symptoms.

China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths among 82,886 cases.

