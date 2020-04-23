China reports 30 new virus cases, no deaths

Share This On:
(JAMAICA STAR) – China on Wednesday again reported no new deaths from the coronavirus, but registered 30 more cases — 23 of them brought from abroad.
Of the domestic cases, all seven were reported in Heilongjiang province near the Russian border where a field hospital has been set up to deal with a new flare-up related to people coming home from abroad.
Just over 1,000 people are hospitalized for treatment, while about the same number are under isolation and monitoring as either suspected cases or after testing positive but showing no symptoms.
China has reported a total of 4,632 deaths among 82,788 cases, the bulk of them in Wuhan where officials recently raised the death toll by 50% after a review of records.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
International News
- US may never restore funding to World Health Organization, says Mike Pompeo
- China buys crude as prices collapse, adding to stockpiles
- 4-year-old boy attacked, partially eaten by roaming wild pigs
- US church faces neglect allegations after Haiti child deaths
- Africa’s 43% jump in virus cases in 1 week worries experts
- Coronavirus lingered in patient’s eyes for at least 20 days, researchers say
- New first reported coronavirus death in U.S. was ’seemingly healthy’ 57-year-old California woman
- COVID-19: As virus advances, doctors rethink rush to ventilate
- India rape: Six-year-old victim’s eyes damaged in attack