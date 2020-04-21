China releases rare footage of tests inside coronavirus lab

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(NEW YORK POST) – Weeks after troubling images emerged showing damaged equipment at the Wuhan virology lab where the coronavirus outbreak may have originated, Chinese state media released footage — from February — that purports to show scientists there safely toiling away.

Last month, state-owned China Daily published startling photos that showed a broken seal on a freezer at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where 1,500 strains of deadly pathogens — including the novel coronavirus — were stored. The images were quickly deleted.

In the just-released footage by state broadcaster CCTV, scientists clad in full personal protective equipment are seen testing samples at the lab, according to the UK’s Sun.

One of them, Zhang Huajun, demonstrates how he and a colleague donned their suits and passed thorough five hermetically sealed chambers before entering the main part of the facility.

Zhang said the $42 million lab, which was opened in 2018, was designed to prevent leaks by allowing air to only flow inside, not the other way around.

Twenty-four scientists can work inside the facility — which contains three testing rooms, two animal storage rooms and one virus bank — at the same time, the Sun reported.

On Saturday, the lab’s deputy director denied that the bug accidentally spread from his facility, which has the highest biosafety level of P4.

“There’s no way this virus came from us,” Yuan Zhiming told state media on Saturday.

His denial came days after a fresh round of reports suggesting the novel coronavirus escaped from the Wuhan Institute or another similar lab miles away in the city.

“More and more we’re hearing the story … we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation,” he said.

Yuan also rejected claims the novel coronavirus was artificially engineered, according to news.com.au.

“They have no evidence or knowledge. This is entirely based on speculation,” he said of the US. “Part of the purpose is to confuse people, to interfere with our entire epidemic activities or our scientific activities.”

Two reports — one by Fox News and another in the Washington Post — have quoted anonymous sources raising concerns that the virus may have accidentally escaped from the facility.

Yuan admitted that the lab is studying “different areas related to the coronavirus,” but told the English-language state broadcaster CGTN that none of his staff has been infected.

( 0 ) ( 0 )