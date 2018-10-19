China funds the construction of 250 houses in Antigua

(ANTIGUA NEWSROOM) – China has provided EC$ 100 million to the government of Antigua and Barbuda for the construction of homes.

The agreement was signed at the office of the prime minister this morning.

Housing Minister Maria Browne said the Chinese grant will change the lives of at least 200 people.

The homes will be built at three locations, Prime Minister Browne has said.

The houses will benefit residents in Perry Bay and Booby Alley.

Browne says they will be rental properties which will be”heavily subsidised.”