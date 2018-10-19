Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

China funds the construction of 250 houses in Antigua

By Antigua Newsroom
October 19, 2018

 Share This On:

Share13
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(ANTIGUA NEWSROOM) – China has provided EC$ 100 million to the government of Antigua and Barbuda for the construction of homes.

The agreement was signed at the office of the prime minister this morning.

Housing Minister Maria Browne said the Chinese grant will change the lives of at least 200 people.

The homes will be built at three locations, Prime Minister Browne has said.

The houses will benefit residents in Perry Bay and Booby Alley.

Browne says they will be rental properties which will be”heavily subsidised.”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.