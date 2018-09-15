China and Venezuela committed to strengthening bilateral links

(PRENSA LATINA) — China and Venezuela ratified their commitment to increase bilateral links by stressing these are solid amid the complex challenges and changing circumstances of the present world.

Such assertions were said by Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi and the president of the South American nation, Nicolas Maduro at the closing of the 16th Bilateral Mixed Commission held this week in Beijing.

The Foreign Minister described both nations as good partners who have overcome all kinds of adversities and now try to strengthen collaboration for the benefit of continuous and healthy development of their links.

‘We are ready to work with the Venezuelan friends united in one force, deepening and closer cooperation between our peoples and increase friendship between both countries’, he emphasized.

For his part, Maduro assured that the links between Beijing and Caracas are stronger than ever and adequate to the perspectives of shared development. ‘It is a multidimensional relation expressed by diversity, integrality of the effort over these 19 years (of strategic alliance)’, he said.

At that point, the South American head of State referred to the 28 agreements signed today, which are aligned with the new plan of recovery and economic growth undertaken by his government. He also explained that program is based on a study by Chinese experts with future visions for 20 years, presented in 2011 to deceased president Hugo Chavez.

For his part, Maduro revalidated his determination to fasten links with the Asian giant under the premise they contribute to increase exchanges and projects in different areas of mutual interest.

During the closing of the 16th Commission, China and Venezuela sealed agreements to develop joint projects in sectors such as mining, cybersecurity, aerospace and satellite technology, robotics, telecommunications and the supply of pharmaceuticals and surgery equipment, among others.

He highlighted the agreement to allot 184 million dollars to the joint venture ¨Petrozumano¨ to increase production capacity of crude of that company, association of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and the company Petroleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa).

Apart from presiding the closing of the Commission, the agenda of Maduro this Friday included a tour and the placing of wreaths at the mausoleum with the remains of Mao Zedong and the Monument to the Heroes of the People at the emblematic square of Tian’anmen.

Source: Prensa Latina