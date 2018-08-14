Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Chile care home fire: Ten women killed in dormitories

By BBC
August 14, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Police released video of the emergency workers at the scene of the blaze

(BBC) – Ten elderly women died after a fire swept through their dormitories in a nursing home in the city of Chiguayante in southern Chile.

Only three women could be rescued from the two rooms which caught fire.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze but experts have been sent to the home to investigate.

There were 42 residents in the home at the time of the blaze. Officials said that luckily the flames had not spread to other dormitories.

An official said that a wood-burning stove was found inside the home. But he said that witnesses reported hearing an explosion before the fire which could indicate that there had been a short circuit.

A Chilean news channel tweeted an aerial photograph of the charred home.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.