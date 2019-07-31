Seesaws built on US-Mexico border let kids from both sides play

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — Children on either side of the US-Mexico border played together despite a fence dividing them — thanks to three pink seesaws erected by a pair of California professors.

The teeter-totters on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez in Mexico are the handiwork of Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkley, and Virginia San Fratello, an associate design professor at San José State University, The Guardian reported.

“One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall,” Rael wrote in an Instagram post that has garnered more than 52,000 likes.

“The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side,” he added.

In video accompanying the post, kids are seen playing on the three seesaws spanning the barrier dividing the two countries.

The scene drew praise on social media at a time when the national spotlight is focused on the border and President Trump’s signature campaign promise to build a wall to prevent illegal immigration.

“Beautiful reminder that we are connected: what happens on one side impacts the other,” Mexican TV star Mauricio Martinez wrote on Twitter.

“The symbolism of the seesaw is just magical. A #Border fence will not keep us from our neighbors,” wrote Claudia Tristán, director of Latinx Messaging for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

The Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services also praised the seesaw installation.

“Art is such a powerful vehicle for change,” RAICES said in a tweet. “A beautiful installation at our southern border reminds us that: ‘Actions that take place on one side have direct consequences on the other.’”

( 0 ) ( 0 )