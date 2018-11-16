Children of Helen Alliance gives back

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Children of Helen Alliance Inc., a registered nonprofit entity founded by St. Lucians based in West Palm Beach Florida, continues to give back, and help to better the lives of St. Lucians, in particular the socio-economically deprived.

The organization embarked on its annual Back to School backpack and school supplies distribution for the fifth consecutive year, under its SCHOOL MATERIALS & RESOURCES FOR TOMORROW’S FUTURE (SMART). In 2016, the local chapter was registered with the main focus on empowerment of youth through education and recreational activities.

For 2018, SMART was activated in three parts. The first came by way of a collaboration with the Hewanorra Project of Vieux-Fort, delivering eighty (80) backpacks with school supplies to the children of Grace.

A subsequent collaboration with the Youth Empowerment Leading to Positivity (YELP) also had four (4) primary schools in Vieux-Fort North, namely Pierrot Combined, Vigier Primary, Belle Vue Combined and Grace Combined benefit from more school supplies.

Children of Helen further identified a number of secondary school students are unable to afford their annual registration fees.

Therefore, contributions of $1,000 were made to five schools including Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School, Piaye Secondary School, Beanfield Secondary School, Anse Ger Secondary School and Clendon Mason secondary School.

It is hoped that the two initiatives will go a long way in assisting parents and students in defraying some of the expenses associated with purchasing back to school supplies and school registration fees.