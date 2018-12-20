Children burnt in Soufriere fire

Share This On:

(SNO) — Two children, ages three and seven, were hospitalised in stable condition for first degree burns and smoke inhalation as a result of a house fire on Upper Victoria Street, Soufriere on Wednesday, Dec. 19, according to sources.

The fire broke out around midnight in the mainly concrete house, but it was extinguished by residents before firemen arrived, sources said.

The older victim is reported to have rescued her sibling after the heat woke her up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.