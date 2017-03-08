“Children and youth turning to local gang leaders as role models” – King

Labour Minister Stephenson King called for urgent action to address the social problems as he addressed the workshop which focuses on apprenticeships, including school-to-work transition, as a response to child labour issues.
He told the conference that an October 2016 ILO rapid assessment report on child labour in St. Lucia “found that children and youth turn to local gang leaders as role models, after struggling to find positive role models in school and the community.”
King, a former prime minister, who read excerpts of the ILO document, said for years he has personally analysed and assessed the deterioration in this country’s social fabric in which families are disintegrating, while others are simply dysfunctional.
“Parental guidance is withering away and seems to be a thing of the past while our young men resort to the block, blaming the system for failing them – a reflection of their behaviour and shortcomings,” he said, adding that increasingly, there has been a break down in law and order.
politicians like to talk and talk and talk... about a problem, but where are the real politicians to get the job DONE and solve the problem. Isn't this what they are paid for?
Do any of you in this government consider themselves role models? Look inwardly and you will understand why young people turn to the gang leaders instead.
The youth see their future (land) taken away from them. Their future looks so bleak. They are now loosing all hope.
After struggling to find positive role models in school and the community or government
Mr. King i agree with what you are saying , but can you blame them , look at the so call senior men in society and government, all the young people are seeing are people who got big jobs make a lot of money and stay silent, the rest commit or allegedly commit and no repercussions. Do you'll remember the Richard Frederick and Kenny Anthony exchange( all for political mileage them two embarrass themselves and the sheep that follow them called it PICON) two respected lawyers , we see a lot of people in society as white collar criminals . Come on the former judge work on constitutional reform to lesson the power of leader and for one few occurrences both sides of the house agreed to squash a lot of the recommendations, all because the boys and girls may loose some power. YOU'LL thought we were not listening. SMFH Lets not mention those who part of the secret society, we always refer to them as serving two masters . AND YOU'LL Idiot's WONDER WHY WE TURN TO THE OLD G's for guidance. St. Lucia has on the highest count of soul less men walking around in society. Fucking hell you'll even scared talk about rape in parliament, go figure we had and still continue to have women sitting in parliament. I understand why America selected trump , because the society is fed with this cloak and dagger bullshit...
On another note , you see those secret monopolies in certain sectors that are controlled by certain families, this shit needs too stop , to those who still want to play dumb( boating = H___shaws), poultry farming can be ours but we still have trade arrangements where we still have to import 60%, (maybe we should take a page from trumps books and revised those trade agreements) then again wont hold my breathe because common sense not that common. I have so much i can say but i getting a headache , i will go link up with boss and see how couple Keys can forward. Keep you'll institution and rapists, thieves, sodomites, gangsters and lets not forget recently added PORNSTARS , the youth dont want to part of the club.. we got the internet we are not behind gods back anymore, and like the President of the club once said" you'll continue pissing in our eyes and call it rain"
P.S the shift that happen in the U.S is happening all around the world , we got Chastnet this time, let me play out a little scenario to Lucia , most of leaders are aging , what happens when we get an extreme left wing political party who runs a political campaign similar to trump and will win , because we an aging population and for the past few years every July we have thousands coming out of school not getting jobs and not even returning to school, guess who they will vote for , not they old dirty boys and girls from the old club , it will be the young extreme left candidate. So we cry poor America , i say poor St. Lucia....
King and his government colleagues need to stop repeating what has been said over and over for years now, and start taking action to deal with the problems.
Right now the St. Lucian society is deteriorating rapidly - 2017 is on course to be the year with the highest murder toll - while King and his colleagues seem to be looking on like helpless bystanders.
Why don't they turn to politicians? Shameful huh?