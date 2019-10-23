Child among 5 shot at doctor’s office in Jamaica

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The police are reporting that five persons remain in hospital receiving treatment following a gun attack at a medical facility on Deanery Road in Vineyard Town, St Andrew today.

Among those injured is a child.

A man who was fatally shot is yet to be identified.

The police say they are looking into several leads at the investigations intensify.

The shooting appears to be an escalation of the ongoing feud between rival gangs in the Mountain View area, sources say.

It is reported that about 10:00 a.m. the man took his female companion to get medical treatment at the doctor’s office, which is located beside the St Theresa Preparatory School.

It’s further reported that a short time later a gunman entered the medical facility, pulled a firearm and opened fire on a man before escaping.

He reportedly died on the spot.

In the aftermath of the incident, it was discovered that five other peoples, including the minor, were also shot.

They were assisted to hospital.

