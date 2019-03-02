‘Cheese challenge’ has adults throwing cheese at babies

(NEW YORK POST) — Instead of telling babies to say “cheese” for the camera, people on Twitter are now literally throwing slices of cheddar at them.

The quirky Twitter trend, which has been called the “cheesed challenge,” was started by user @unclehxlmes on Thursday.

He uploaded a video of himself approaching his toddler brother while holding an ominous slice of cheese. In a scene that could be described as a low-budget Hitchcock film, the seemingly terrified baby braces himself as his older brother flings the dairy product on his face.

“Just cheesed my lil brother,” @unclehxlmes wrote.

The video has shot to stardom online, garnering more than 8.3 million views.

And the clip has inspired other followers to start throwing cheese at their babies, and viewers critiqued the poster’s dairy-flinging abilities and the tot’s reactions.

Meanwhile, the original clip shared to Twitter by @unclehxlmes has since been removed from the platform.