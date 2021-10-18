 

BREAKING NEWS

15 hours agoChastanet ‘Won’t throw the baby out with the bathwater!’

2 days agoSaint Lucians Divided Over Appointment of New Head for COVID Management Center

2 days agoUnions Opposing Vaccination Accuse Employers of Creating Joblessness

4 days agoEmbattled Doctor Promoting Banned Drug Promises Defiant Fightback!

5 days agoFamily Planning ‘Unprecedented and Unforgettable’ Funeral for Street Vibes Host

 

NewsChastanet ‘Won’t throw the baby out with the bathwater!’

St. Lucia News OnlineOctober 18, 202131595 min

Castries, Saint Lucia, Monday October 18, 2021:– Saint Lucia’s Opposition Leader is having second thoughts about his immediate political future, including whether he’ll continue leading his party, now that it’s in opposition.

That much became clear in an exclusive interview earlier this week that UWP Leader Allen Chastanet gave to a United Workers Party (UWP) propagandist hosting a daily radio and TV broadcast the party started ahead of the recent election campaign.

But the interview, widely quoted in the local media, has apparently caused more confusion than before as to when or whether the former Prime Minister will continue leading the defeated UWP.

Using key code words like “self-introspection”, “reflecting” and “soul searching”, Chastanet — who won the Micoud South seat in the July 26 General Elections but has remained conspicuously absent from home, has also not attended any meeting of the new parliament — commented extensively on how much he’s been looking into the mirror since he led the party into its second-worst defeat ever.

Chastanet has reportedly tendered his resignation as Party Leader, as required by the UWP Constitution following any election loss.

But he said he’ll await the party’s formal review of why and how it lost — and the findings will influence whether he stays, or goes.

Nonetheless, the UWP Leader did not indicate whether he wanted to remain, of if he wants to go, whether he’ll jump the proverbial cliff, or wait to be pushed.

And if the interview was meant to clarify his position, the former PM’s words may have left even more uncertainty.

Chastanet said that following the compilation and discussion of a report on the findings of the party’s investigations into why it lost, party members will have to decide “if they want me to continue” or if they prefer “to go in a new direction…”

He also stated, however, that even before meeting with the party to discuss his future, “I must first have a good sense of where I myself want to go.”

Citing the loss of nine of the eleven seats the party held in the last parliament as “not reflective of the will of the people”, Chastanet however acknowledged that “There were some results shocking to me, which causes one to reflect and try to understand…”

He also said there are “some clear things” the party will need to assess, but the Party Leader was totally non-committal on how long he will take to make his mind up.

All he would say is there’ll be “no final decision until later in the year…”

However, Chastanet also insisted: “I must first sort myself out…”

The former prime minister also made new use of an old proverb to send a clear message that while he’ll be willing to go, he’s also just as willing to stay.

He told his friendly partisan interviewer he’ll go with whatever flow party members choose, “but I won’t throw the baby out with the bathwater!”

Post Views: 3,159

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Saint Lucians Divided Over Appointment of New Head for COVID Management Center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Saint Lucians Divided Over Appointment of New Head for COVID Management Center

Saint Lucians Divided Over Appointment of New Head for COVID Management Center

2 days ago 1
7 min 3027
St. Lucia News Online
Unions Opposing Vaccination Accuse Employers of Creating Joblessness

Unions Opposing Vaccination Accuse Employers of Creating Joblessness

2 days ago
10 min 1018
St. Lucia News Online
Embattled Doctor Promoting Banned Drug Promises Defiant Fightback!

Embattled Doctor Promoting Banned Drug Promises Defiant Fightback!

4 days ago 1
4 min 1642
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.