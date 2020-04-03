Chastanet: ‘We’re not going to make it if we keep fighting each other’

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has said the only way to win the battle against the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 is to unite and stop fighting each other.

The island has recorded at least 13 cases to date. The country is currently under a 24-hour curfew for seven days.

Chastanet said on his official Facebook page Friday that everyone is fighting their own battles so Saint Lucians have to solve their problems on their own.

“I want to remind every Saint Lucian that sadly, this is a battle that we will be fighting alone. Everyone else is fighting their own battle.

“Everyone else has closed down their borders. Everyone is dealing with their own problems. The only persons we can look to solving this problem is ourselves and we are not going to make it through this if we keep fighting each other.

“I am appealing to everyone to please put our differences aside. Let us work together and support one another. Let us be disciplined, practice self-isolation especially when we go out in public.

“It is for our own safety and that of our families,” he said.

The virus has infected over one million people worldwide and claimed over 51,000 lives so far. Scientists are yet to find a cure or treatment for the disease.

