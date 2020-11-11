Chastanet welcomes vaccine news but says “stop thinking you’re Superman”

(St. Lucia News Online) — On Monday, November 9, news broke worldwide that Pfizer’s vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

The drugmaker based this finding on an early analysis of its vaccine trial, according to news reports.

Such positive news is anxiously awaited as the pandemic has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, including two in Saint Lucia.

Such news is also welcomed by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, however, speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday, he expressed both optimism and caution.

“In the absence of medicine or science, the only science we have right now: wear your mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing and stop thinking that you’re Superman,” he told reporters.

“Stop thinking that you are individually immune from what is taking place. That is the solution. And sadly it requires all of us to be all in on this. That’s how we started this, this is where we got our success from them; and all of us have to do it… all of you play an important part,” he added. “There is still too much fake news that’s going around. Persons who want to believe that COVID is fake, it’s not fake, it’s real, it’s real.”

( 2 ) ( 0 )