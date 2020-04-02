Chastanet: “Wear a respiratory mask in public” if you have one

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Do you have a medical face mask? Then it’s a good idea to wear it today.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, while announcing amendments to his 24-hour lockdown via social media last night, is encouraging members of the public, not only to continue to practice social distancing but to a wear medical mask, as the island continues to battle the community spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

“Please remember to practice social distancing when out in public especially when in community shops. If you possess one, you are encouraged to wear a respiratory mask when out in public,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page just before midnight on Wednesday, as he announced, among other things, that minimarts, community shops, and bakeries will be open April 2 and April 6.

“Avoid loitering, handshakes, hugs and other forms of physical greetings. Persons are encouraged not to venture outside of their respective communities. Stay safe,” he said.

But are face masks effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19?

According to a BBC report, a panel of advisers to the World Health Organization (WHO) will assess whether more people should wear face masks.

A study in the US suggests coughs can reach 6 metres and sneezes up to 8 metres, the BBC reported.

Chairman of the panel of advisors, Professor David Heymann, told the BBC that the new research may lead to a “shift in advice about masks”.

In the meantime, what is WHO’s advice to the public on when and how to use masks?

According to WHO:

– If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

– Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

– Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

– If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

WHO further advises the public when and how to wear medical masks to protect against coronavirus:

– Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

– Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

– Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

– Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

– To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Saint Lucia has, to date, has recorded 13 positive cases of COVID-19, and no death. Of those cases, one person has recovered and two others were repatriated.

However, the prime minister said Wednesday that based on current trends, up to 132 persons in Saint Lucia could be infected by April 14, 2020.

