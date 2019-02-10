Chastanet wants more Saint Lucians to benefit from tourism sector

CASTRIES, St Lucia Feb. 10, CMC – The government of St Lucia wants more citizens to benefit from the Island’s main foreign exchange earner – tourism.

“We are on a mission to ensure that more St. Lucians can benefit from our record breaking performances in tourism,” said Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in a post on his official Facebook page.

The island recently hosted executives from the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), and brought together stakeholders who play a key role in the management of the cruise sector.

Chastanet, a former tourism minister, said the objective was to better understand the sector and have direct dialogue with cruise executives on areas for development.

“The year 2019 is focused on revenue generation within the tourism sector, so the Department of Tourism has also organized a forum for local suppliers and the FCCA, to dialogue on deepening linkages within the cruise sector,” the prime minister disclosed.

He said it is anticipated that about 50 local suppliers will gain access to trade directly with cruise lines.

“This is a milestone and the first of its kind, to ensure maximum benefits to local suppliers of products and services,” Chastanet said.