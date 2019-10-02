Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Chastanet: ‘Visit to USNS Comfort an ideal opportunity to meet those who gave much-needed medical to Saint Lucians’

By SNO Staff
October 1, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share7
7 Shares

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet was among a team of Sain Lucian officials who visited the United States Naval Ship (USNS) Comfort on its final day in the country on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Accompanying the prime minister were Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Guy Joseph; Medical Officer of Health Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, and other government officials.

“We flew from the old hangar location via Blackhawk helicopter and were greeted on board by Commanding Officer Captain Patrick Amersbach and Commodore Captain Brian Diebold,” Prime Minister Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page.

He described the visit as an “ideal opportunity to meet some of the men and women who rendered much needed medical to our Saint Lucian people, and to see first hand the modern, state-of-the-art facilities onboard”.

The prime minister added: “On behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and appreciation for the medical assistance provided to the thousands who came from all over Saint Lucia seeking medical care. Thank Capt Amersbach, and your entire crew, for touching the lives of so many Saint Lucians…”

According to the government, the US medical team, which commenced operations in Saint Lucia on September 25, was expected to conduct about 100 on-board surgeries and provide basic medical services at the Owen King EU Hospital and the National Cultural Centre.

(1)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share7
7 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

One comment

  1. Jack
    October 1, 2019 at 11:25 PM

    Thanks to those who helped my people but the Prime Minister needs to do better than that for his people .rather than saying thank you he needs to build the hospital for the people it's long over due . He will never get my vote for this nonsense . This mediocrity has been going on for far too long . The hospital needs to built
    Shot got all those foreign money and nothing getting done . Jack I want to bathe on my beach .!!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.