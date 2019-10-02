Chastanet: ‘Visit to USNS Comfort an ideal opportunity to meet those who gave much-needed medical to Saint Lucians’

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet was among a team of Sain Lucian officials who visited the United States Naval Ship (USNS) Comfort on its final day in the country on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Accompanying the prime minister were Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Guy Joseph; Medical Officer of Health Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, and other government officials.

“We flew from the old hangar location via Blackhawk helicopter and were greeted on board by Commanding Officer Captain Patrick Amersbach and Commodore Captain Brian Diebold,” Prime Minister Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page.

He described the visit as an “ideal opportunity to meet some of the men and women who rendered much needed medical to our Saint Lucian people, and to see first hand the modern, state-of-the-art facilities onboard”.

The prime minister added: “On behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and appreciation for the medical assistance provided to the thousands who came from all over Saint Lucia seeking medical care. Thank Capt Amersbach, and your entire crew, for touching the lives of so many Saint Lucians…”

According to the government, the US medical team, which commenced operations in Saint Lucia on September 25, was expected to conduct about 100 on-board surgeries and provide basic medical services at the Owen King EU Hospital and the National Cultural Centre.

