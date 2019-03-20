Chastanet to focus on “security, energy, trade and investment” in Trump meeting

(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet will travel to Florida for a meeting with U.S. President Donald J. Trump, on March 22, 2019.

The prime minister welcomes the opportunity for dialogue on deepening the relationship between the Caribbean and the United States.

Specific areas of the prime minister’s focus will be security, energy, and expanding trade and investment opportunities.