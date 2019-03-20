Don't Miss
Chastanet to focus on “security, energy, trade and investment” in Trump meeting

By OPM
March 20, 2019

Chastanet and Trump

(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet will travel to Florida for a meeting with U.S. President Donald J. Trump, on March 22, 2019.

The prime minister welcomes the opportunity for dialogue on deepening the relationship between the Caribbean and the United States.

Specific areas of the prime minister’s focus will be security, energy, and expanding trade and investment opportunities.

One comment

  1. Ticked
    March 20, 2019 at 8:21 AM

    There will be no need to speak. Those are kindred spirits. They just have to lock eyes.

    Reply

