Chastanet thanks Japan, welcomes ambassador-designate

By St. Lucia News Online
July 12, 2019

PM Chastanet (right) with Japan’s Ambassador-Designate to Saint Lucia, His Excellency Tatsuo Hirayama. (Photos courtesy Allen Chastanet/Facebook)

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has expressed gratitude to Japan for its support over the years.

Chastanet made those remarks on his official Facebook page as he welcomed Japan’s Ambassador-designate to Saint Lucia, His Excellency Tatsuo Hirayama on Thursday.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in January 1980, Chastanet said Saint Lucia and Japan have shared a philosophical common ground on major issues, particularly the reform of the United Nations, the sustainable use of whale resources, international security, peace-building measures, and fisheries.

“Our two island nations also share a similar development outlook, primarily as both countries are highly susceptible to unexpected natural disasters and the effects of climate change,” Chastanet wrote.

The prime minister went on to say that over the years, Saint Lucia has benefited “from tremendous support” from Japan which includes technical training; JICA-JOCV, which has dispatched over 100 volunteers to Saint Lucia since 1995; grant aid, and emergency response vehicles.


Most recently, he said Japan donated US$1.79 million for use in Saint Lucia’s agriculture/fisheries sector “and over the coming days will be providing grant funding for work done at the Rivere Doree Anglican School”.

“Our sincerest gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for continued generosity and assistanc️e,” Chastanet said.

