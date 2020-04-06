Chastanet sends condolences to Smith family after suspected drowning in Saltibus

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has expressed condolences to the family of seven-year-old Reyes Smith who died in a suspected drowning in a river in Saltibus on Saturday evening, April 4, 2020.

Chastanet made the comments while giving an update on Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response via a live broadcast Sunday evening, April 5, 2020.

“I actually know the Smith family,” Chastanet said.

The prime minister went on to express his condolences to the boy’s family on behalf of himself, the Saint Lucia Cabinet and “the nation”.

He said he wishes the Smith family all the best “in these difficult times”.

Reyes was the only son of 32-year-old Kerena Smith, according to reports. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THIS DEVELOPING STORY