Chastanet, Pierre congratulate Dr. Keith Rowley

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Leaders of Saint Lucia’s two main political parties have expressed congratulations to Dr. Keith Rowley whose People’s National Movement (PNM) won Monday’s general election in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).

Dr. Rowley declared Monday evening that the PNM secured a 22-19-seat victory against the United National Congress.

“Congratulations to Dr. Keith Rowley and the People’s National Movement on their new mandate to continue serving Trinidad & Tobago for 5 more years,” Prime Minister and Political Leader of the ruling United Workers Party (UWP) Allen Chastanet wrote on his official page on Tuesday morning.

“We wish you, your team and the people of T&T great success throughout this new term and we look forward to working together to build a more united and prosperous region,” Chastanet added.

Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Philip J. Pierre, also congratulated Dr. Rowley via Facebook.

“I wish to congratulate on behalf of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on his victory at the polls in Trinidad & Tobago. We in Saint Lucia, wish you and your team success as you continue to put the people of the twin-island republic first, especially in these extremely challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pierre wrote on his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

According to the Trinidad Guardian newspaper, Dr. Keith Rowley declared just after 10:30 p.m. Monday: “Tonight, the PNM has won the general elections. Tonight, against all odds in a most difficult situation, the PNM has been called to service in the government of T&T for a second time.”

“The future in T&T is bright. We have difficult days ahead but as dark showers will bring thunder and lightning, after that there is bright sunshine. The passage of the storm is to survive and then enjoy the good weather,” the Guardian quoted him as saying.