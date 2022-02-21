 

BREAKING NEWS

14 hours agoChastanet Offers Solution to Upsurge in Crime and Violence

1 day agoLUCELEC Comes to the Assistance of the “New Needy”

1 day agoSupply Chain Issues Not the Only Problem for Consumers of Sugar

2 days agoBordelais Correctional Officer Arrested for Illegal Possession

4 days agoSLHTA Calls For the Review of Seven Tourism Protocols

 

NewsChastanet Offers Solution to Upsurge in Crime and Violence

St. Lucia News OnlineFebruary 21, 20223553 min

Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said gun-related violence is threatening the lives of Saint Lucians and proffers eleven steps to combat the crime problem, while uncharacteristically inviting citizens to send him proposals on how to address the crime issue.

The former Prime Minister wrote on his official Facebook page that “easy access to firearms, especially those that are illegal, is one of the main drivers of gun violence.”

Chastanet added, “given the high levels of gun violence Saint Lucia has been experiencing, there are some initiatives the UWP believes would help reduce the scourge.”

He proffered the following: improve the ability of customs, the marine and immigration police in the detection and recovery of firearms at our ports of entry; seize firearms, drugs and cash associated with criminality; recover assets from ‘proceeds of crime’ initiatives; computerized fingerprints; improve ballistics capabilities and DNA-testing; install 700 new CCTV cameras at 200 locations island-wide; construct a new Police Headquarters; improve investigations, prosecution and dispensation of criminal justice; ensure adequate resources are deployed to the police; introduce new laws for a national fingerprint database; a DNA Act and Plea Bargain legislation and integrate the Police Crime Unit and the Forensic Science Lab.

Suggesting that there was still more to add to his laundry list of solutions, Chastanet ended his post inviting citizens to send even more proposals to him, asking: “Do you have any other recommendations to stop the flow of illegal guns in our communities?”

If the experience of the results of a 2017 National Crime Symposium, held when Allen Chastanet was prime minister, then the invitation to citizens to offer crime fighting solutions appear to be nothing more than political rhetoric.

Post Views: 355

St. Lucia News Online

previous
LUCELEC Comes to the Assistance of the “New Needy”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

LUCELEC Comes to the Assistance of the “New Needy”

LUCELEC Comes to the Assistance of the “New Needy”

1 day ago
3 min 533
St. Lucia News Online
Supply Chain Issues Not the Only Problem for Consumers of Sugar

Supply Chain Issues Not the Only Problem for Consumers of Sugar

1 day ago
2 min 1020
St. Lucia News Online
Bordelais Correctional Officer Arrested for Illegal Possession

Bordelais Correctional Officer Arrested for Illegal Possession

2 days ago
2 min 1310
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.