Chastanet: Let’s not become complacent in COVID-19 war

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has reminded the public that the country is still under a State of Emergency and that the partial shutdown remains in effect until April 26, 2020.

The daily curfew is in effect from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

“Though our efforts seem to be paying off, now is not the time to become complacent in the war against COVID-19. Remember that you should only leave home if you need to get food, medication or essential supplies,” Chastanet said on Facebook.

He also reminded citizens that during the 10-hour curfew, persons are not permitted to loiter, congregate in public or go out liming.

“Only businesses who have received permission to operate are allowed to do so. The police have the power to arrest persons who are non-compliant and those who violate these orders can face a fine, be arrested or both!” he said.

He added: “When you go out, please practice social distancing, sanitize your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Refrain from engaging in physical contact such as handshakes, hugging and kissing. Very importantly, if you feel sick please stay home and minimize contact with persons around you.

“We must continue to adopt the attitude that everyone is a potential carrier of the virus! Be a COVID-19 soldier for Saint Lucia.”

The prime minister said self-quarantining is currently the most important self-care.

“Minimizing unnecessary contact with the public is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your country from the spread of COVID-19,” he reiterated.